Pawan Kalyan meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Continues Delhi Visit

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, expressed his gratitude on social media following a meeting with the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar. In his tweet, Kalyan mentioned that it was an honor to meet Dhankar and thanked him for dedicating time to their discussion amidst a busy schedule. He also noted that the Vice President offered him many valuable suggestions and pieces of advice.

Kalyan's visit to Delhi is now in its third day. On Wednesday morning, he is scheduled to meet with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav at 9:30 am, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House at 10:30 am.

Later that evening, Kalyan will host a dinner for NDA MPs from the two Telugu states at the Taj Hotel. Invitations have been extended to MPs from BJP, Telugu Desam, and Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh, as well as BJP MPs from Telangana.



