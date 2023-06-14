Live
Pawan Kalyan performs Pooja at Annavaram, holds talks with cadre ahead of Varahi yatra
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan who reached Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy Temple on Tuesday has performed special prayers in Wednesday a while ago.
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan who reached Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy Temple on Tuesday has performed special prayers in Wednesday a while ago.
Pawan left the Annavaram guesthouse on Wednesday morning and reached the Sattenna Swamy temple. After visiting Satyanarayana Swami and then special pooja was performed for Swami.
Later, Pawan received blessings from Vedic scholars and went back to the guest house.
