Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Allu Arjun Episode, Says Telangana Government's Support for Film Industry

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Allu Arjun, offering his perspective on the issue. Speaking on the matter, Kalyan remarked, "The Allu Arjun issue, which could have been resolved easily, was unnecessarily escalated."

Praising the Telangana government, Kalyan highlighted its respectful and supportive approach towards the film industry. He acknowledged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's significant contributions, stating, "CM Revanth Reddy has been highly encouraging when it comes to the film industry. From approving special shows to allowing ticket rate hikes, the Telangana government has extended considerable support."

However, Kalyan also pointed out the delicate nature of managing such issues. "Revanth Reddy is caught in a situation where any decision he makes resembles a double-edged sword. The same policy applies to everyone, not just Allu Arjun," he noted, emphasizing the consistency of Revanth Reddy's approach across the board. Kalyan's comments reflect a balanced viewpoint, recognizing the challenges faced by the government while addressing concerns of the film fraternity.