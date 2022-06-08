Pawan Kalyan responds on AP SSC exam results, demands to give 10 grace marks

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to the Class X results released in Andhra Pradesh and said that that students were failed due to the government failures. The actor turned politician incensed over the blame put on the parents of the students.

Against this backdrop, Pawan Kalyan made several demands on behalf of the students on this occasion. He demanded that the future of the students be safeguarded by giving 10 grace marks and asked the government to provide the recounting of answer sheets for free of cost and no fees be charged for supplementary examinations.

It is known that there is out roar from the opposition over the results of tenth class examination as the students in large scale have been failed. While the opposition blame the government for its failure in education system, the government has rebuked the allegations and opined that the results were disappointing as the students had not time for preparation due to the covid-19.