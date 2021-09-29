Pawan Kalyan targetted personally for not being able face him bravely, says Nadendla Manohar

The Jana Sena party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar at a party meeting in Mangalagiri said YSRCP leaders are criticising Jana sena chief Pawan Kalyan to cover up the failures of the state government. He alleged that Pawan was personally targeted for not being able to face him bravely. Manohar spoke at a wide-ranging meeting of party workers held at the Jana Sena headquarters in Mangalagiri. He asked the YSRCP leaders to take a look at what Pawan had to say at the pre-release ceremony of the film 'Republic'.



He said that protecting the film industry is not about protecting Pawan and urged that the comments should be taken in the larger interest of film industry workers. Manohar questioned why the government is not answering the allegations leveled on the government over the failure of delivering promises.

He further said that the film fraternity is being used to defame Pawan Kalyan and opined that YS Jagan had to do Padayatra to look into the roads. He questioned why Jagan had not visited a single hospital during covid and made clear that AP ranks fourth in the Covid-19 deaths, which is due to the government not acting properly.

Nadendla Manohar further alleged false cases are being filed against the party cadre and asserted that they have set up a legal cell on behalf of the party to deal with those cases. He asked the cadre to feel free to call the legal cell on the problems. "Pawan is not the one who desires for the posts instead honestly fights for the people," Manohar said.



He said the Jana Sena Party is the opposition party now and hence ruling party is sacred of and attacking the party chief for their vote bank.