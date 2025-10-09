Pawan Kalyan to visit Kakinada today, to hold meeting in Uppada

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Kakinada district today, with officials having made extensive arrangements for the occasion. Kalyan will first arrive at Rajahmundry Airport from Gannavaram Airport, before proceeding to Kakinada Police Parade Grounds via helicopter. His itinerary includes a visit to the Kakinada Collectorate, where concerns raised by local fishermen regarding the pollution of the Uppada sea coast will be addressed.

Fishermen have expressed their grievances over alleged chemical contamination from Divis Pharma, which they say is jeopardising their livelihoods and depleting vital fisheries resources. In response, representatives from fishermen's associations are set to meet with a committee appointed by the state government at the Collectorate. Key topics of discussion will include sea pollution, compensation payments, and issues related to erosion along the Uppada coast.

Following his meeting with the fishermen, Kalyan is likely to engage with local leaders of the Jana Sena party. Later in the day, he will travel to Uppada for a public meeting at Uppada Centre, scheduled from 3:00 pm to 4:10 pm, where he aims to reassure the local fishing community.

In light of Pawan Kalyan’s visit, security has been enhanced, with 550 police personnel deployed, including an Assistant Superintendent and three Deputy Commissioners of Police. Barricades have also been set up in various locations around the Collectorate to maintain order during the event.