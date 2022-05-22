Pawan Kalyan welcomes centre's decision to reduce fuel prices, demands AP govt. to follow

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed the decision of the central government to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. He suggested that the YSRCP government in the state should follow the center path and released a statement to this effect. He said the reduction in petrol and diesel rates would provide relief to the people who are supporting the onslaught of rising prices. He said the decision by the central government is likely to bring some relief to the low-income and middle-class people.



Pawan Kalyan said he believes that giving 200 subsidy on demestic LPG cylinder will benefit the poor financially. Pawan Kalyan criticized that the taxes on oil prices being higher in AP than in all states. "In the name of road cess on the purchase of petrol and diesel, the YSRCP government collects Rs. 600 crore," Pawan Said.

The actor turned politician said the road repair works are not going well in the state. He demanded that the state government reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and provide relief to the people.