Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam

The Chairman of Jana Sena Party's Political Affairs Committee, Nadendla Manohar, has announced that Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra will commence from Visakhapatnam. In a preparatory meeting with the leaders of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, Nadendla called on the leaders to make the yatra more impactful compared to the successful Varahi Yatra conducted in the East and West Godavari districts.



He called upon leaders, the women's wing, and party members to work together to make the Yatra a success. He said that purpose of the Varahi Yatra is to reach out to the people, and as part of the Yatra, a Janavani program will be held in Visakhapatnam.

Nadendla Manohar also mentioned that Pawan Kalyan will meet with relevant groups and conduct field-level observations to understand the issues faced by the people.

Pawan Kalyan who targeted various leaders in the past varahi Yatra will be continuing to lash the north Coastal Andhra leaders from YSRCP.