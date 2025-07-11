Pawan lauds Sidhu for ‘battery-powered bicycle’

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recognised a unique invention by Rajapu Sidhu, an intermediate student from Jadavari Kothavalasa village in the Teekam mandal of Vizianagaram district. Sidhu has developed a battery-operated bicycle that operates at a very low cost.

Impressed by the innovative idea, Pawan learned about the invention through social media and invited Sidhu to his camp office in Mangalagiri. He tested the bicycle, interacted with Sidhu, and expressed admiration for the student’s creativity.

He also took note of another initiative by Sidhu-the “Grocery Guru” WhatsApp service brochure—and commended his entrepreneurial spirit.

Pawan presented Sidhu with a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh to further enhance and develop the technology. He even took Sidhu for a ride on the very bicycle he invented. Sidhu, who comes from a financially disadvantaged family, created this electric bicycle to commute to his distant college.

The bicycle can travel up to 80 kilometres on a single three-hour battery charge. The model gained substantial attention after going viral on social media. Sidhu’s parents, Venkatalakshmi and Simhachalam have migrated to another state for work, while he remains in Rajam to pursue his education.

He expressed his happiness over his invention, stating that he is determined to improve the bicycle further if given additional support. “It brings me joy to have built this with limited resources. If I receive further encouragement, I will upgrade it with advanced technology.” said Sidhu.