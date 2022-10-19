Pawan only a movie hero, but he is zero in politics: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is nothing in politics although he is a hero in movies and said people have identified him as a 'Package Pawan' already.

He addressed the media at the YSR Congress district office here on Tuesday and said that Pawan Kalyan had approved the three capitals' proposal earlier, but opposing it now.

The Minister suspected that Pawan was suffering from a memory loss problem because of his friendship with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Kakani said that there was an understanding between Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan which is an open secret.

Govardhan Reddy said the TDP chief is trying to benefit by projecting his adopted son Pawan Kalyan because of a lack of confidence in his own son Lokesh. He said that Pawan can move freely in the State because the constitution is in force and reminded that Jagan Mohan Reddy was also halted at the Visakhapatnam airport when he was the Opposition leader during the TDP rule. The Minister said Pawan does not know the alphabets in politics and he will disappear from the political scene soon. He said Pawan is not above the Constitution and he should maintain decency and decorum in politics.