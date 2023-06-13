Pawan performs yagam for wellbeing of people

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan performed yagam seeking dharma parirakshana, social change and for the wellbeing of people. He started the yagam with Ganapathi Puja followed by yaga deeksha during which he wore silk robes. The yagasala at Jana Sena office wore a festive look on the occasion. He offered prayers to presiding deities. Later, Pawan Kalyan laid foundation to party central office building on the premises.

Meanwhile, Telugu film producer Bogavalli Venkata Satya Narayana Prasad (BVSN Prasad) joined Jana Sena in the presence of Pawan Kalyan at party office in Mangalagiri on Monday. Prasad has a good reputation in industry and produced many hit movies under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra with top Tollywood actors. On Monday, he arrived at Jana Sena office and participated in yagam being conducted by Pawan. Later, he expressed his desire to join the party and the party chief welcomed him into the party. Afterwards, he said that he would strive for the development of the party.