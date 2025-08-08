Pawan points to slew of measures for welfare of weavers

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended his heartfelt wishes to all handloom artisans on the occasion of National Handloom Day, stating that handlooms are the foundation of India’s culture, independence movement ideals, and artistic creativity.

In a recent Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government made several key decisions to support the handloom sector, a significant part of the country’s unorganised economy, he said in a statement on Thursday.

The government announced it will provide up to 200 units of free electricity for handlooms and up to 500 units of free electricity for power looms. Additionally, a 5 per cent GST rebate will be applied to purchases made by Apco from handloom societies, and a Thrift Fund will be re-established to aid weavers.

Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the coalition government is committed to providing comprehensive support to the handloom sector. He also highlighted plans to launch promotional campaigns to increase the use of handloom products.

”If the youth wear handloom clothes just once a week, it will significantly improve the employment opportunities for those who depend on this sector,” he stated.