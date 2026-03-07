Pawan submits Narsipatnam development report to Speaker

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu at the Speaker’s chamber in the Assembly. During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister presented a comprehensive report on the progress of various developmental works being carried out in the Narsipatnam constituency by the departments under his charge. Ayyanna Patrudu is representing Narsipatnam constituency in Assembly.

According to the report, a total of 5,628 developmental works worth Rs 312 crore have been sanctioned in the constituency under the panchayat raj, rural development, and rural water supply departments. Of these, 4,530 works have already been completed, achieving a record level of implementation.

Pawan explained that several infrastructure projects are progressing rapidly in the constituency through the coalition government’s flagship programmes such as Palle Panduga, Palle Panduga 2.0 and the Jal Jeevan Mission. These initiatives are helping provide essential facilities including roads, household drinking water connections, soak pits, and mini Gokulams in rural areas. He further informed that Rs 173.53 crore has been sanctioned through the Jal Jeevan Mission and the 15th Finance Commission alone for the development of the constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged the special initiative and support of Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, which he said has played a key role in the smooth implementation of development works in Narsipatnam. He assured that the remaining projects will also be completed soon, ensuring further improvement of infrastructure and services in the constituency.