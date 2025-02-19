Pawan takes holy dip

Mahakumbhnagar: The fervour surrounding the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, is uniting devotees from north to south India.

Joining millions of pilgrims, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan termed the Maha Kumbh-2025 as the epitome of the 'Ekatmatha' (one soul) to which all belongs expounded by the Sanathana Dharma.

He termed the Maha Kumbh as the most holy festival of the Sanatan Dharma, and it has become a special mega event in many ways along with faith, devotion, peace, liberation, and attainment of virtue. He said he considered his life blessed by taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. Calling the Maha Kumbh a great opportunity for human unity, Pawan Kalyan said: “We may be different in language or culture, but our Sanathana Dharma is one. We are Sanatanis and the Maha Kumbh is the biggest moment for every Sanatani."

He said, "Although I have come here before, taking a dip on the occasion of Maha Kumbh has been my biggest wish for the past many decades. It has been fulfilled today."

Among those who took a dip on Tuesday were Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S Savitha.