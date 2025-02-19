  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan takes holy dip

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan with his family takes a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj on Tuesday
x

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan with his family takes a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj on Tuesday

Highlights

  • Being here was my greatest desire, says Dy CM
  • Maha Kumbh is great opportunity for nation’s unity

Mahakumbhnagar: The fervour surrounding the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, is uniting devotees from north to south India.

Joining millions of pilgrims, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan termed the Maha Kumbh-2025 as the epitome of the 'Ekatmatha' (one soul) to which all belongs expounded by the Sanathana Dharma.

He termed the Maha Kumbh as the most holy festival of the Sanatan Dharma, and it has become a special mega event in many ways along with faith, devotion, peace, liberation, and attainment of virtue. He said he considered his life blessed by taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. Calling the Maha Kumbh a great opportunity for human unity, Pawan Kalyan said: “We may be different in language or culture, but our Sanathana Dharma is one. We are Sanatanis and the Maha Kumbh is the biggest moment for every Sanatani."

He said, "Although I have come here before, taking a dip on the occasion of Maha Kumbh has been my biggest wish for the past many decades. It has been fulfilled today."

Among those who took a dip on Tuesday were Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S Savitha.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick