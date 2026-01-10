Pawan warns against divisive forces, stresses coalition unity

Pithapuram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday declared that he would not tolerate attempts to weaken the ruling coalition or spread false propaganda in his constituency, Pithapuram. Speaking at the Pithikaapurana Sankranti Mahotsavams, he cautioned against deliberate efforts to magnify trivial incidents into major controversies, calling them part of a political conspiracy.

Pawan noted that even minor quarrels were being projected as serious issues, while genuine crimes elsewhere often went unnoticed. He condemned attempts to give caste or communal colour to small disputes and warned that he would act firmly against those trying to create unrest. “My words may be soft, but my actions will be very strong,” he said, urging officials to enforce law and order without compromise.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister toured festival stalls along with ministers Ponguru Narayana, Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh. He appealed to the public to reject malicious rumours and stand by him in strengthening the coalition’s efforts.

Emphasising unity, Pawan Kalyan said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision was vital for Andhra Pradesh’s progress. He dismissed speculation of differences between them, stressing that their alliance was built to last.

“Forming and sustaining a coalition requires effort, but breaking it is easy,” he observed, urging leaders not to weaken the partnership. He called on people to give a fitting response to those attempting to divide society in the name of religion or caste.

Referring to achievements, Pawan pointed to the civil supplies department’s procurement of 40 lakh metric tonnes of rice from seven lakh farmers, with payments of Rs 9,300 crore made within 24 hours. He credited the coalition’s proactive governance for such results. Development works worth Rs 308 crore taken up last year were 70 per cent complete, while projects worth another Rs 211 crore had begun this year. He questioned the previous government’s record in Pithapuram, contrasting it with current progress.

Pawan also spoke of efforts to secure sea erosion protection works at Uppada and initiatives such as constructing roads for remote tribal hamlets. He stressed that his vision extended beyond Pithapuram, aiming for systemic reforms where governance continues smoothly even without a leader, citing Singapore as a model.

On the cultural front, he urged that Sankranti be celebrated as a heritage festival inclusive of all communities, beyond cockfights and gambling. Calling Pithapuram a spiritual centre, he recalled its association with Sri Pada Srivallabha and pledged lifelong commitment to its development.

He announced plans for a martial arts and fine arts academy to empower youth, remarking that “10 committed supporters who believe in my ideals are equal to a thousand.”