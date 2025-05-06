Pay crop compensation to farmers by today evening: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to pay ex gratia to the farmers, who suffered crop losses due to the untimely rains, by Tuesday evening.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday at the State Secretariat with the officials of Agriculture and Disaster Management on the incessant rains that lashed the State for two days, the Chief Minister asked the officials to assess crop damage immediately and see to it that every farmer, who suffered crop loss, should get ex gratia from the State government. Chandrababu also made it clear that the eight families of those, who died due to lightning, should also be paid the compensation immediately.

The collectors of all the districts attended the review meeting virtually.

Taking the details from the officials on the loss of lives and crop damage caused due heavy rains in the affected districts, the Chief Minister asked the district Collectors and other officials in the districts to be cautious as rains are still forecast in some districts. He is very particular that steps should be taken to ensure that there is no loss of life.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the standing crop of paddy and corn in an extent of 2,224 hectares got damaged due to the untimely rains. The most affected districts are West Godavari, Nandyal, Kakinada and Satya Sai, the officials said.

About 15 mandals in West Godavari district are the worst-affected causing huge damage to paddy crop in 1,033 hectares while in Nandyal, paddy got damaged in 641 hectares, in Kakinada, 530 hectares and in Satya Sai district, the standing paddy crop is damaged in 20 hectares, they told the Chief Minister. They also gave the details of horticulture crop damage.

Special Secretary (Civil supplies) Saurabh Gaur informed CM Naidu that a target has been set to purchase 20 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in Rabi season of which 13 lakh metric tonnes has already been purchased. He also said that steps will be taken to purchase the grain that got damaged due to rains.

The Chief Minister, however, made it clear that at any cost the grain from the farmers should be purchased. He said he will talk to the Centre and take necessary measures to purchase the grain if the stocks are surplus than expected. “There should be no complaint from any farmer that the grain has not been purchased from them,” Chandrababu said.