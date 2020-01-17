Payyavula Kesav welcomes Jana Sena-BJP alliance, demands centre to play crucial role on Capital

TDP senior leader and MLA Payyavula Keshav has welcomed the Jana Sena-BJP's alliance and believed that it would give better results to the state in the near future. He asserted that the BJP is the only party, which can do justice to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media at a conference held at TDP office in Mangalgiri, Payyala asked why the Center did not condemn the announcement of the shifting the High Court and secretariat.

The TDP leader demanded the centre to intervene into the capital issue and stall the proposal of three capitals and opined that the role of the BJP is so crucial in this dire situation.

However, taking a jab at BJP, Payyavula asserted that the future of BJP in Andhra Pradesh depends on its decision on Amaravati. He emphasised the power of BJP by recalling the recent developments happened in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where the national party outpassed the ruling parties in the states.

"People are expecting how BJP and Jana Sena alliance would take up the capital issue," Keshav concluded.