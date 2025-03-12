Live
Just In
PB Siddhartha students secure placement in Infosys
Vijayawada: Fifteen final-year degree students of Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science College here secured job opportunities as System Associates at the renowned IT giant Infosys, informed college principal Dr Meka Ramesh.
He said that these students exhibited exceptional talent and succeeded in both the online test and interview conducted last month at KITS Engineering College in Guntur.
Director Vemuri Baburao praised their remarkable achievement.
College Dean Rajesh Jampala, Training and Placement Officer Kavuri Sridhar, Siddhartha Academy president and secretary Malineni Rajaiah and Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, College convener Sureddy Venkateswara Rao, faculty members, and fellow students congratulated the students who secured placements in a prestigious IT company Infosys.