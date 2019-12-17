Trending :
PBS to organise Limes-2K19 on Dec 20 in Vijayawada

Highlights

The Department of English of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science would organise literary event ‘Limes- 2K19’ on December 20, said the college...

Vijayawada: The Department of English of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science would organise literary event 'Limes- 2K19' on December 20, said the college principal Dr M Ramesh on Tuesday. A poster of 'Limes-2k19' was released on the occasion.

Students from various colleges in the city can participate in the competitions organised at Limes-2K19 like Hit for brains, Clash of minds, Talkaholics, O' Bee, Spell me!, Pic-scribe, Hello! It's me, Jungle Mangal and Fusions & Fashions.

Interested students can contact 6303278925, 9182638181 and 7013448419 or mail to [email protected] Director V Babu Rao, Dean Prof Rajesh Jampala, Convener of the event R Deepa, Dr G Srilatha, faculty and event coordinators were present on the occasion.

