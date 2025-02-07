PDF takes out rally as Raghavulu files nomination

Eluru: Didla Veera Raghavulu filled nomination as the candidate for the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) and the nomination was supported by employees, teachers, labourers, and public groups. A large rally was held on Thursday to celebrate this event, which is part of the graduate MLC elections for both Godavari districts.

A huge rally was held from the local CITU office to the district Collectorate via the fire station.

Candidate Raghavulu submitted his nomination papers at the Eluru collectorate. Later, a public meeting was held at the CITU office.

The public meeting was presided over by UTF State Secretary B Subhashini. Legislative Council PDF Floor Leader, Krishna and Guntur District Graduate MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, who was the chief guest, said that only PDF candidates have the courage to fight on public issues.

He recalled that DV Raghavulu has worked in UTF at various levels for the last 40 years and led job and teacher movements.

Graduate MLC of both Godavari districts I Venkateswarlu criticised today’s rulers for putting people’s lives at stake and making laws favourable to corporate companies.

Borra Gopi Murthy, the Teachers MLC of both Godavari districts, said that the rulers are not paying attention to the employment and teacher issues.

Leaders of UTF, CITU, farmers, agricultural workers and public organizations V Umamaheswara Rao, Mantena Sitaram, B Balaram, K Umamaheswara Rao, P Chandrasekhar, S Balaji, Jyoti Basu, Sridevi, Aruna Kumari, Ravikumar, Mustafa Ali, Vijayaramaraju, Ramabhadram, Jayakar, Sharif, Naresh, DNVD Prasad, A Ravi, SN Ramesh, G Ravi Kishore, Baby Rani, JNV Gopalan, Arun Kumar, IV Sudhakar, K Raja Rammohan Roy, R Lingaraju and others were present.