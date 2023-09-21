‘Pedal for freedom’ cycle yatra flagged off

Guntur: Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar said the State government introduced reforms in college education and has been trying for integrated development of students in a planned manner.

He flagged off the ‘Pedal for Freedom-2023’ cycle yatra at Government College for Women here on Wednesday.

As many as 16 students from Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa and Anantapur districts participated in the programme. Speaking on this occasion, Bhaskar informed that the students will travel 700 km on cycle within seven days. He said following the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, AP State CID Department, AP AIDS Control Society, Legal Advisory Board and with the cooperation of NGOs, the programme was conducted. He further informed that the students will create awareness on ‘Access to Justice’, women trafficking, zero tolerance, prevention of sexual offence to the school and college students.

District Women Protection Cell, CID SP KGV Saritha urged the women to use a free helpline in case of emergency to protect themselves and to be careful about social media.

Government College for Women principal Dr Rama Jyosthna Kumari, NSS officer Dr Dhatri Kumari were present.