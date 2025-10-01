Live
Peddireddy accuses Chandrababu of misleading people
Vijayawada: Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of ‘misleading’ the people over electricity charges and the so-called ‘true-down’ refunds.
“Chandrababu first imposed excessive collections on consumers and now shamelessly claims the partial refund ordered by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) as his own generosity. This is deception of the highest order,” Ramachandra Reddy alleged in a statement.
According to him, during the 2024–25 financial year, the three distribution companies collected Rs.2,787.18 crore from consumers under the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) at 40 paise per unit per month. Subsequently, the discoms submitted claims to APERC: CSPDCL sought an additional Rs 349 crore, APSPDCL requested Rs 493 crore, while APEPDCL admitted a surplus and asked for a refund.
After public scrutiny and objections, APERC approved Rs 1,863.64 crore of the claimed amount, ordering Rs 923.55 crore to be refunded to consumers in 12 monthly instalments at 13 paise/unit from November 2025 to October 2026. Peddireddy pointed out that less than one-third of what was forcibly collected is being returned, yet Chandrababu and pro-government media portray it as a gift.
“Chandrababu’s government has imposed an additional Rs.18,272.05 crore in electricity charges in just 15 months. Even after the refund, households are still burdened with Rs.17,348 crore. The government continues to collect the illegal 40 paise/unit FPPCA every month, showing no concern for the people,” he said.
He also highlighted APERC’s findings that power was purchased above approved rates