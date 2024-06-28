Pemmasani meets Rly Minister over Guntur city projects

Guntur: Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar requested the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend help to complete the pending railway projects for the solution of the traffic problem in Guntur.

He met Aswini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Thursday and discussed pending railway projects in Guntur city. He explained about traffic problems being faced by the people of the city and sought his cooperation to take up pending projects.

Responding to his request, Ashwini Vaishnaw replied that he will discuss with the Central government and try to solve the problems. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was committed to do service to the people.