Pemmasani seeks NGOs’ help for development of Guntur

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar conducted a meeting with the representatives of NGOs at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister said that they will solve the ground level problems and take steps for the development of Guntur. He sought the opinions and suggestions of all to develop Guntur as Smart City and urged the corporate companies and NGOs to adopt parks, government schools, student hostels and develop infrastructure.

He said during this year the Central government sanctioned three flyovers in Guntur and promised that he will take up Syamalanagar flyover next year.

He assured that he will develop GGH in Guntur city on the lines of corporate hospitals and sought cooperation of Red Cross Society, Rotary club, Lions Club and other NGOs.

Bharateeya Vidya Bhavan secretary P Ramachandra Raju, Indian Red Cross Society district chairman Dr Ravi Vadlamani, GGH superintendent Dr Ramana Yasavi, Sahiti Samakhya convener SVS Lakshminarayana, Master Minds Education Institutions head Mattupalli Mohan and Dr Mannava Radha Krishna Murthy were present.