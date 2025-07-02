  • Menu
Pensions distributed to beneficiaries in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy distributed pensions to the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities in Kothapalli Thanda of Vellamaddi Panchayat, Nallamada Mandal.

Pension distribution was also carried out in several other villages including Reddypalli, Kammavaripalli, Nallamada, and Choutakuntapalli.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that, in line with the promises made before the elections, the government is committed to working tirelessly and responsibly for the welfare and development of the people. During the visit, local residents brought several issues to the MLA’s attention, following which she directed officials to resolve them immediately.

