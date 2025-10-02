Pensions worth Rs 103.88 cr distributed in Kurnool

Kurnool: Under the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, pensions amounting to Rs 103.88 crore are being disbursed in October to 2,39,256 eligible beneficiaries across Kurnool district, District Collector Dr A Siri announced on Wednesday.

The scheme covers senior citizens, widows, differently-abled persons, and other vulnerable sections, ensuring financial assistance reaches the needy on time every month.

As part of the pension distribution drive, the Collector personally visited Bhagat Singh Nagar in Kurnool town and handed over pensions at the doorsteps of several beneficiaries. Among those who received pensions were Sheikh Mabi, Moula Hussain, Lakshmayya, Hussain Bee, and Makbool under the old-age category; Ashirvadamma and Padmavathi under widow pensions; and Parvathi and Khaja Bee under disability pensions. Dr. Siri interacted with each beneficiary and enquired about their well-being, as well as whether pensions were being received regularly without delays.

During her visit, the Collector also took note of civic issues raised by residents. Locals complained that low-hanging electricity wires, overflowing drains during rains, and stagnant water on the roads were creating mosquito menace and health hazards. Some residents also submitted appeals seeking sanction of pensions. Responding promptly, the Collector directed the Municipal Commissioner to take necessary measures to resolve the civic problems and ensure timely redressal of grievances.

Municipal Commissioner Viswanath, DRDA Project Director Ramanareddy, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the programme.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to deliver welfare benefits transparently at the doorsteps of the poor and vulnerable, reflecting the government’s resolve to provide social security through the NTR Bharosa scheme.