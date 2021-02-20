People exercising their franchise without fear: DGP Gautham Sawang

Srikakulam: People are casting votes without fear in ongoing gram panchayat elections across the State, said DGP) Gautham Sawang. He visited Srikakulam district and held a review meeting with the officials on Saturday.

Later, the DGP interacted with the media and explained that people cast their votes without fear during three phases of village panchayat polls. He also expected a good turnout of voters for the fourth and final phase of polling on Sunday.

He lauded services of police officers for providing security to people and ensuring peaceful climate in the villages. Police officers are working in coordination with the district administration for the smooth and peaceful conduct of polls.

The DGP pointed out that 80% voter turnout was recorded in each of the three phases and hoped that the voting percentage will improve further in the fourth phase.

Sawang interacted with voters A Satya Rao and A Ademma of BN Valasa and Boddam villages in Rajam mandal through online and collected their opinions over elections and law and order situation. The DGP lauded district police officers for their role in maintaining law and order.