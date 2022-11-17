People regretting for electing Jagan, says TDP chief

Adoni (Kurnool district): TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, completely blocked the progress of the State.

Addressing a road show at Adoni as part of his programme, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people have now realised their mistake of electing Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to power. "There is absolutely no progress in the state in the past three-and-a-half years while rowdyism and crime are on the rise," he said. The TDP president expressed surprise at a whole family attempting suicide after the family members were threatened by a police constable. Two members of that family died, he said and asked as to why the law and order system has become like this. Naidu made it clear that the 'psychos', being encouraged by Jagan, can hardly threaten him.

"What will happen if the TDP cadres retaliates and the police should seriously think about this," he said. Why the police officials are keeping silent though the local YSRCP activists are resorting to attacks on the TDP leaders during his visit in Kurnool district, he asked but expressed serious concern that the police officials too are not getting their salaries on time.

The former chief minister was happy at the huge turn out to his road show. "I am not a film actor but the people turned out in large numbers," Naidu said, adding that this clearly indicates that the public support is only with the TDP.

Naidu said that the YSRCP government is imposing taxes even on toilets and liquor mafia is ruling the roost in the state. It is Jagan who manufactures liquor and it is he who markets the stuff, the TDP chief alleged.

The 'Hawala minister' represents Prakasam district while the 'Benz minister' represents the Kurnool district and this is how the state Cabinet is formed, he said. The MLAs are deeply involved in corruption and the other YSRCP leaders are looting the mineral resources, he alleged.

Stating that there is no state in the country which has three capitals, Chandrababu asked the public whether they want three capitals or a single capital for which the immediate response was that they want only one capital. "But the Chief Minister, who stays in Tadepalli, wants three capitals," he said.

The former chief minister pointed out that when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Visakhapatnam, the local leaders and the administration created a lot of trouble for him. He also said that the CID officials are unnecessarily harassing innocent persons and asked why the Anna canteens were closed.

Making it clear that the Anna canteens will be reopened once the TDP is back in power, Naidu said that the pension amount would have been increased to Rs 3,000 had the TDP continued in power. Expressing surprise as to why the Chandranna Bima scheme has been discontinued, the TDP chief said that the YSRCP is resorting to false propaganda against him.