Live
- Scholarships for Students
- Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas
- Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series
- District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days
- Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
- Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident
- GCCs projected to create up to 28 lakh jobs in India by 2030
- Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India
- TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament
- Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
Just In
People urged to join party to strengthen hands of PM Modi
Highlights
The BJP membership enrollment was held at the Gangamma temple area on Wednesday.
Tirupati : The BJP membership enrollment was held at the Gangamma temple area on Wednesday. Party Shakti Kendra in-charge and senior BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy led the membership enrollment.
Speaking on the occasion, Gopinath Reddy called on the youth and women to join in the party to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the leadership of Modi, many welfare programmes were taken up for the poor, and also the country replacing development in various areas like rail, road, science and technology. Prasad, Kalyani, Ramanappa, Chandrasekhar Royal, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy, Subramanyam Yadav, Deepak Yadav, Kattamanchi Chandrababu and Padmanabham were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS