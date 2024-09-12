People urged to join party to strengthen hands of PM Modi

Tirupati : The BJP membership enrollment was held at the Gangamma temple area on Wednesday. Party Shakti Kendra in-charge and senior BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy led the membership enrollment.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopinath Reddy called on the youth and women to join in the party to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the leadership of Modi, many welfare programmes were taken up for the poor, and also the country replacing development in various areas like rail, road, science and technology. Prasad, Kalyani, Ramanappa, Chandrasekhar Royal, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy, Subramanyam Yadav, Deepak Yadav, Kattamanchi Chandrababu and Padmanabham were present.