People urged to make AP a green State

Ongole: Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled and old aged welfare, VSWS and Volunteer System Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised that trees play a vital role in sustainability of the living, and called upon everybody to come forward in making Andhra Pradesh a green State in the next five years.

The Minister participated in the Vanamahotsavam programme held at the Panguluruvari Palem in Zarugumalli mandal on Friday and planted saplings along with the district TDP leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister recalled the saying ‘Vrikshorakshati Rakshitaha’ and said that the responsibility of protecting the natural resources and forests lies on everyone. He said that the environment damages when the number of trees reduces and advised people to plant a number of trees and take care of them to make the State a green State in the next five years.

TDP Ongole parliamentary unit president Dr Nukasani Balaji, local leaders Ravi, Panguluri Govindaiah and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna participated as the chief guest at the district-level Vanamahotsavam programme at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ongole. Speaking at the programme, he said that everyone should have the responsibility to plant and protect trees on a large scale keeping in view the environmental disturbances due to the industrialisation and overpopulation. He advised the students to plant a tree and take the responsibility of protecting it by sparing some time daily.

Social forestry DFO Suneetha, RDO Subbareddy, Kanigiri conservator of forests Srinivasa Rao, KV Ongole principal Abdul Hafeez and others participated.