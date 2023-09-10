People will teach a lesson to YSRCP at appropriate time says Vakati Narayana Reddy

Ongole: BJP State vice-president Vakati Narayana Reddy said that a rule of anarchy was prevailing in the State.

He found fault with the YSRCP government for arresting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu without any valid reason.

Responding on the arrest of Naidu, Vakati said that the police department didn’t follow proper procedure to arrest the former chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

He said that the police seemed to have forgotten that Chandrababu Naidu was under Z Plus security, and there was no need to go by the speed at which they had detained him in the early hours on Saturday.

The BJP leader warned that the government under Jagan Mohan Reddy should not take the silence of people for granted, and misuse the government machinery, especially the police. He said that the public is sure to teach a lesson to the ruling party at the appropriate time for violating the rules and regulations in vogue.