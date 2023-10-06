People & women issues top on priority list: SP Anburajan

Anantapur: ‘People and women issues are paramount in the day-to-day functioning of the police and on this front, I want to make a mark,’ stated Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan. He further said that listening to the grievances of people, who come to him, particularly women, who are vulnerable to injustice in the society, will be his hallmark.

Speaking with The Hans India, SP Anburajan said that either at Spandana or any other public platforms, people’s satisfaction is more important. If anyone is not satisfied with the quality of redressal, the disbursed petition will be reopened, he assured.

On the increasing land disputes, particularly in respect of the poor in rural areas, the SP said that his policy is to deal with land disputes through the official mechanism involving revenue and the land disputes committee and the mandal level Legal Services Authority. Mere police intervention will not help and we are adopting an integrated approach, he added.

On traffic congestion problems, the SP informed that already an effort to bring down congestion was started. Efforts are being made for reconstruction of U-turns and road dividers. ‘We are analysing the traffic pressure through even CCTV footages etc and are planning parking places with the cooperation of the municipal authorities’, he added.

SP Anburajan stated that to address women complaints and problems, Disha police station is well geared up and the Disha police are sensitive to even psychological torture and mental harassment of women by men in question.

Dealing with cybercrimes is also accorded top priority and in the last 10 days alone, 240 cases were resolved. People should contact 107 to report cybercrimes. Even NCRP portal can be accessed for lodging cybercrime complaints.

On the available police resources, Anburajan said that said efforts are being made for reallocation of available police personnel and resources for ensuring quality policing. The district is in a comfortable position about available resources.