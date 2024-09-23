People’s govt resolving all issues,says Ayyanna

Anakapalli: Irrespective of parties, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu asked people to come forward to share their requirements and that he would grant them with immediate effect to take up development works.

Participating in the ‘idi manchi prabhutvam’ (it’s good government) programme held at Nathavaram mandal of Anakapalli district here on Sunday, the Speaker mentioned that after coming to power, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu cleared thousands of crores of debts and implemented schemes that no one else could. He alleged that the previous government had pushed the state into a debt trap.

Terming the progress made by the alliance government in the past 100 days as phenomenal, he mentioned that 16,437 people have been provided jobs through mega DSC and pensions have been increased to 65 lakh people. Rs 1,674 crores of farmers grain arrears have been sanctioned, he informed.

Further, Ayyanna Patrudu announced Rs.10 lakh for two cement roads in Cherlopalem village and Rs 6.18 crore to take up drainage system in the village. The Speaker made it clear that the 2024 poll was his last election. He stated that he would not contest again but continue to serve the society and people.

RDO Jayaram, Anakapalli district parliamentary constituency TDP vice president Karaka Satyanarayana, former sarpanch LK Naidu, Natavaram mandal TDP president N Venkataramana and Jana Sena Party in-charge Suryachandra participated in the programme.