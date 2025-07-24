People’s support sought to make Kurnool a model city

Kurnool: Public cooperation is essential to transform Kurnool into a model city, said Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath.

He addressed the media at the Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday.

Vishwanath emphasised the importance of citizen participation in maintaining urban hygiene, proper waste disposal and adherence to municipal regulations.

The Commissioner urged residents to segregate wet and dry waste and refrain from dumping garbage in public spaces and drainage canals, adding that improved citizen cooperation would lead to visible changes in sanitation standards.

To tackle construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the Commissioner announced the launch of a new waste management system starting August 1.

A dedicated helpline will be introduced to facilitate the collection of C&D waste, which will then be transported to the Joharapuram dumping yard for recycling. Citizens will be charged a nominal transport fee - Rs 500 for tractors and Rs 1,000 for tippers. He also issued a stern warning regarding stray cattle on city roads, stating that unattended animals would be seized, with penalties imposed on owners. Unclaimed animals will be shifted to cattle shelters. Steps are also being taken to expand sterilisation operations to curb the stray dog menace.

Highlighting infrastructure improvements, Commissioner Vishwanath said the civic body was prioritizing road repairs, drainage systems, and street lighting. Nine public parks have been selected for phased development, and plans are underway to prevent water stagnation during rains.

Of the 60 MLD sewage treatment capacity required for the city, 58 MLD plants are under various stages of construction, with steps being taken to address the remaining capacity. On the housing front, eligible urban poor have been encouraged to apply at their local secretariats for government-supported housing schemes, including vacant units under the TIDCO project.

To enhance civic services, a dedicated 24/7 response team and a toll-free helpline will soon be operational. This service will address complaints related to drinking water, street lights, sanitation, and other civic issues.

Additionally, the Commissioner announced a special drive for property, water, trade, and entertainment tax collection. With a revenue target of Rs 100 crore annually, he stressed the importance of timely tax payments and warned of action against defaulters. He also mentioned plans to regulate street vendors by allocating designated zones to ease traffic and urged vendors to cooperate. Staff negligence in service delivery will not be tolerated, he said, adding that all employees must perform their duties diligently and in coordination with public expectations.