New Year rush keeps cake shops’ cash boxes jingling

Hyderabad: With the New Year just around the corner, cake shops across the city are witnessing a surge in demand as customers’ line up to celebrate the occasion with customised and designer cakes.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, bakeries and cake shops across the city are bustling with activity. From online orders to walk-in customers and advance bookings, the demand for New Year cakes has seen a steady rise, reflecting the growing trend of celebrating special moments with customised dessert.

At Country Oven in Ameerpet, the festive rush is clearly visible. According to Shravan Reddy, cashier at the outlet, customers are placing a large number of online as well as walk-in orders, with advance bookings adding to the momentum. “Every year, the demand for cakes increases during the New Year season, and this year the response has been very good,” he said. Customised cakes and photo cakes remain a major attraction among customers.

Country Oven is offering a wide variety of designs, with each flavour available in eight to nine different designs for half kilogram and one kilogram cakes. The price of New Year cakes starts from Rs 700 for a one kilogram cake and goes up to Rs 2,000, depending on the design and customisation. In terms of flavours, chocolate, fruit and nuts, and red velvet continue to be the most popular choices among customers this New Year.

Along with these favourites, new flavours such as strawberry, lychee and white forest have been introduced specially for the season and are receiving good response. With New Year celebrations often centered on families and children, customised cakes featuring cartoon characters and colourful themes for kids are also in high demand. Cake shops across Hyderabad have stocked up on special designs to cater to young customers, making the celebrations more joyful.

“The business this year is going well, and the festive mood has brought in customers from all age groups,” Shravan Reddy added. As the New Year approaches, the sweet aroma of cakes and the vibrant displays at bakeries highlight the festive spirit across the city. With increasing demand, innovative designs, and a wide range of flavours, cake shops in Hyderabad are playing a key role in adding sweetness to the New Year celebrations.