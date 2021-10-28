Perni Nani responds over KCR comments to launch party in AP, says he welcomes it

Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani made interesting comments on the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's remarks of launching the political Party in Andhra Pradesh. The minister welcomed the latter's comments but suggested merging the two Telugu states instead of launching a political party in the AP. He opined that it would be better if KCR passes a resolution in the Telangana cabinet to merge the two Telugu states. The minister recalled the YS Jagan's stand on united Andhra Pradesh.

Later, the minister slammed at the opposition parties in the AP for leveling allegations on the production of marijuana in the state. Minister Perni Nani said that cannabis was being cultivated in the state before the formation of the YSRCP government. He recalled that the then minister Ganta Srinivas Rao had said this in 2017 and Pawan Kalyan in 2018.

Perni Nani refuted allegations on the Amma Vodi scheme and termed them as baseless. He said there is no truth in opposition party's comments on the scheme. He made clear that the 75% attendance norm has been incorporated in the GO of Amma Vodi scheme.