PGRS a platform for people to share concerns

Eluru: Eluru District Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore said the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme is a platform that enables citizens to freely express their concerns to the police department.

He along with Additional SP (Admin) N Surya Chandrarao, conducted PGRS at the District Police Headquarters here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the district police are committed to investigating complaints promptly and delivering legal justice.

A total of 36 grievances were received during the programme. The SP personally interacted with the complainants, listened to their issues, and sought detailed information.

The complaints received included land disputes, family quarrels, fraudulent transactions, and issues related to police investigations.

The SP instructed the concerned police officials to respond immediately and resolve the issues swiftly.

Free meals were arranged for attendees in collaboration with Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisation, with the initiative taken by the SP.

The SP urged citizens of the district to utilise this platform without hesitation for the resolution of their problems.

A person approached the SP and reported that another individual had promised to secure a loan but fraudulently took approximately Rs 2, 85, 000 into his own account. He requested action. A resident of Kaikaluru town reported to the SP that his friend took Rs 4,00,000 from him under the pretext of a partnership but later cheated him. He requested necessary action. A woman from Jangareddygudem reported that her husband married another woman and is now harassing her.

She sought action from the SP. A person from the Chatrai Police Station limits informed the SP that there were property-related disputes and that someone was threatening to kill him. He requested protection and action. A resident of Mandavalli informed the SP that he was facing threat to life from his elder brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute. He requested immediate intervention.