Pinnelli brothers booked in double murder case

Guntur: Police booked a murder case against former MLA and YSRCP leader Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy on Sunday, in connection with the murder of TDP activists Javisetty Venkateswarulu, his brother Javisetty Koteswara Rao at Bodilaveedu village of Veldurthi mandal on Saturday. They were booked under the Section -302 of IPC. The victims were returning after attending a marriage function, when a Scorpio van hit their vehicle. Javisetty Venkateswarulu and Javatisetty Kotesara Rao were killed on the spot.

The police booked Javisetty Srinu as A1, Thota Venkata Rao as A2, Thoga Guravaiah as A3, Nagaraju as A4, Thoga Venkateswarulu as A5, Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy as A6, Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy as A7 in connection with the double murder case.

Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy alleged that Pinnelli brothers were involved in the double murder case. The police registered the case against them.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao warned that the government will take stern action against those who were involved in the double murder case of TDP activists in Palnadu district. He said the accused will go to jail.

He alleged that the Pinnelli brothers are encouraging faction politics in Palnadu district. He expressed serious concern over double murder in Macherla on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said two TDP activists were murdered in Palnadu district on Saturday due to dominance in the village and termed the incident as ‘most unfortunate’. He alleged that the TDP government booked false cases against the former MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and his brother Pinnlli Venkatarami Reddy, following the pressure being mounted by MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy. He recalled that families of the deceased said TDP leaders murdered Javisetty Venkateswarulu and Koteswara Rao.

The YSRCP activists were taken into custody and harassed at Dachepalli Police station, he alleged.