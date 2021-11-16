Pithapuram: 39 students of residential school suffer from dengue

Pithapuram: Dengue cases are increasing day by day in East Godavari district and people are worried about it.

From January to November 16, nearly 523 cases of dengue have been registered. As many as 39 students contracted dengue at the AP Social Welfare Residential School at Pithapuram.

The parents of these children are anxious and worried about their wards. Some parents alleged that there are no proper hygienic conditions and authorities are not keeping the environment healthy. They are also alleging that medical facilities are not available in the schools. When the parents demanded medical check-up of their ward, then the school authorities sought the help of medical authorities. Then they found that a few students were suffering from dengue fever.

Many patients are suffering from dengue and getting treatment in both private and government hospitals in the district.

People are facing a lot of problems in getting treatment for dengue in the government hospitals and PHCs in the district. They are not supplying medicines to these patients in the agency.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Gowreswar Rao said that 65 cases were reported in the last week. He said that he visited the APSWREIS hostel at Pithapuram and conducted blood tests for dengue on all the students there. He said that 39 students tested positive to dengue. He said that Community Health Centre (CHC) officials are treating the patients. He directed the doctors to render proper treatment to the students. He assured that proper medical facilities are provided to them and nobody needs to worry or feel anxious about them.