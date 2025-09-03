PK’s birthday marked with power walk & service activities

Nellore: The birthday celebrations of Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan turned into a show of strength and solidarity in Nellore on Tuesday evening.

Party cadres, leaders, and supporters came together for a “Power Walk,” marching from VR Center to Gandhi Bomma Center, displaying placards highlighting the revolutionary decisions and development initiatives taken by the actor turned politician. The programme was organised under the leadership of AP TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay, with district Jana Sena secretary Gunukula Kishore taking the lead in coordinating the walk.

The rally culminated in front of Gandhi Bomma Center with DJ music, fireworks, and the cutting of a massive cake, amid jubilant cheers of thousands of Jana Sena activists and fans.

Over the last two days, as part of the celebrations, a series of service-oriented programmes were conducted across the district.

These included medical camps, food distribution to the needy, blood donation drives, and distribution of clothes to the poor. Leaders emphasized that such activities reflect the spirit of Pawan Kalyan’s political journey – prioritizing people’s welfare over personal luxury. Addressing the gathering, speakers recalled the Deputy CM’s unwavering commitment to people’s causes.

“Our leader left behind a luxurious life to build a party for the people. He has shown that politics is not about power but about service. Whether it was highlighting the environmental dangers of uranium mining, exposing the Uddanam kidney problem to the nation, or standing with people during natural calamities, he has always been at the forefront,” they said.

They also pointed to the struggles faced by Pawan Kalyan’s supporters. “We remember the brave women who stood in Visakhapatnam holding the party flag with their infants, the weather expert who warned society of impending disasters and extended support to Jana Sena, and the fearless activists who faced threats but never stopped attending party meetings. These are examples of the Jana Sena spirit,” leaders noted.

The mood at the celebrations was one of optimism and determination. Leaders urged the people to remain patient and united for a political change that Pawan Kalyan envisions.

“He wants to create a new generation of politics that is better than what we imagined. All he asks is time, and in return, he gives us hope for a better society. If the Senani is standing for the Sena, should we not stand for him?” they asked, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

The event concluded with slogans of “Jai Jana Sena, Jai Pawan Kalyan, Jai Hind,” echoing across the streets of Nellore. Senior leaders Nunne Malli Mallikarjun Yadav, Krishna Reddy, Eturi Ravikumar, rural leaders Pawujeni Chandrasekhar Reddy and Sriram, office in-charge Jameer, and women leaders Kasturi, Nandini, Varalakshmi, Lakshmi, and Vani.