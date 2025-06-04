Placement success meet celebrated

Ongole: Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthi, head of the QIS educational institutions, announced here on Tuesday that a record of 928 students secured placements this year, marking a moment of immense pride for the institution.

The placement success meet was conducted at QIS Engineering College. Arun Kumar Shubhanavis, representative of TRINET GCE Corporate Company, who was the chief guest, lauded the record number of placements and emphasised that securing jobs in the current market isn’t easy. He credited the specialised training provided by QIS College from the beginning as the reason for this success.

Nidamanuri Sri Gayatri, executive vice-chairman of the institution, congratulated the students and stated that achieving such a high number of placements is a proud moment and attributed this success to the vision of Dr Surya Kalyan Chakravarthi. Others who participated in the programme included Dr Jagadeesh, Dean of Placement Cell; Dr YV Hanumantha Rao, Principal of QIS Engineering College; Dr Kishore Babu, Principal of QIS Pharmacy College; along with HoDs, deans, directors, and faculty members. They all extended their best wishes to the students and presented them with special mementos in recognition of their success.