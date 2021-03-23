Plans afoot for big push to eco-tourism in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das stated that the state government has been giving top priority for development of eco tourism and directed the officials to prepare necessary plans.



He addressed the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APDTC) meeting at the Secretariat on Monday. Corporation managing director Praveen Kumar explained the tourism promotion activities through a power point presentation. He said that the state government had set up a eco tourism committee with chief secretary as chairman. He said the tourism corporation has been preparing a master plan for development of cottages and to encourage adventure tourism including trekking.

The TDC MD said that 13 reserve forests, one tiger reserve, three national parks were present in the state.

Special chief secretary, tourism, Rajat Bhargava said that officials are studying the facilities available in eco tourism in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala states. He said 11 sites were identified for development of eco tourism in the state.

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das directed the officials to prepare master plan for development of eco tourism and to increase employment opportunities to local people.

He asked the officials to come up with detailed plans by next meeting scheduled to be held on April 15.