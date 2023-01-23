Plans to revamp Tirupati Shilparamam shelved

Tirupati: Now, it is almost certain that the much awaited revamp of Tirupati Shilparamam has been shelved as the government was not in a mood to allocate funds for it. Though it was proposed by the previous government to boost the facilities at the Shilparamam with an outlay of Rs 10 crore, it could not materialise even now.

At one stage, though there were reports that the present government has accorded administrative sanctions for the project and still there was no progress. In fact, there were also some plans like constructing a five-star hotel and convention centre under PPP mode in the campus but everything has now been confined to planning stage only.

Now, it was learnt that the government has no plans to take up the project in the near future though it has been drawing good footfall and yielding revenues to the government. There is also a scope to earn more revenues by expanding it further and introducing several attractions. Yet, the door for implementing the master plan seems to be closed.

The idea was to construct a new entrance plaza, arch, visitors facility centre, water fountain, arts and crafts village with stalls and open ground, training centre for artisans, food courts, toilet blocks, open air theatre among several others. By providing all these facilities the footfall was expected to increase which can make the Shilparamam to become self-reliant with the increase in revenues as well.

As part of the master plan, recently another idea was also mooted by TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to get an entertainment arena in 10 acres under Shilparamam. The district administration was expected to allocate the land for the purpose adjacent to the existing facility. It was felt that this entertainment zone will fill the gap in the pilgrim city which is mainly confined to temple tourism. Bonsai and botanical gardens were also planned in the proposed area as they consume very less water.

Since no plans are materialised so far, the visitors to Shilparamam in Tirupati have to confine with the existing facilities like amphi theatre, boating, renovated kalyana mandapam etc., It may be noted here that the visitors have increased to the facility taking up to the pre-Covid levels, thanks to the different programmes being organised by the administration.