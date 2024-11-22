  • Menu
Plans underway for green ammonia plant in Kakinada

Plans underway for green ammonia plant in Kakinada
Kakinada: Hyderabad-based AM Green Company is set to establish a Green Ammonia Plant in Kakinada. The company, a subsidiary of Greenko aims to produce...

Kakinada: Hyderabad-based AM Green Company is set to establish a Green Ammonia Plant in Kakinada. The company, a subsidiary of Greenko aims to produce 1 million tons of green ammonia annually. The project is expected to be completed by June 2026, according to company sources.

Announcing this at the World Economic Forum’s ‘Transitioning Industrial Cluster’ event in Delhi, AM Green Chairman Anil Chalamalasetty said that the plant would significantly reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment. Production is scheduled to begin by mid-2026, with plans to first set up the ammonia plant, followed by a 2 GW electrolyzer manufacturing facility within the same cluster. The company highlighted the immense potential for producing advanced green ammonia and hydrogen in the Kakinada cluster using the state’s renewable energy resources. AM Green has projected eco-friendly investments worth Rs 1.26 lakh crore for the cluster.

Last year, AM Green acquired the Nagarjuna fertiliser plant in Kakinada at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore. The facility will be upgraded with advanced technology to transform it into a green ammonia production plant. Officials believe the plant will boost eco-friendly economic activities in the Kakinada region and attract new investments.

