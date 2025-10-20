Plea for upgrade of drinking water system with Pushkaram funds

Rajamahendravaram: The CPM East Godavari district secretary, T Arun has urged that top priority should be given to the modernisation of the city’s drinking water supply system while utilising the funds allocated for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

In a representation submitted to Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena, Arun said that though the Municipal Corporation currently supplies around 70 million litres of drinking water daily, many residents still do not receive safe water. He said that drinking water has become one of the most pressing issues for the residents of Rajamahendravaram. According to the 2011 Census, the city’s population stood at 3.42 lakh, which has now grown to nearly 7 lakh by 2025, including surrounding villages merged into the corporation limits. The city, which has about 1.10 lakh households, has a population density of around 6,400 people per sq km.

Arun informed the Commissioner that the nearly 4,000-km-long water pipeline network was laid over 30 years ago, leading to frequent leakages and interruptions in supply. He also pointed out that the Dowleswaram and Kotilingalapeta water treatment plants lack backup generators, causing complete supply disruption whenever power outages occur. Moreover, merged villages still do not receive Godavari water, he added.

In view of these issues, Arun appealed for a comprehensive modernisation of the city’s drinking water system using the Godavari Pushkaram funds. He urged that old pipelines be replaced, modern equipment and backup generators be installed at treatment plants and pumping stations and the supply of purified Godavari water be extended to merged villages and peripheral areas.