Plea to discuss VRAs problems at AP Cabinet meet

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) Welfare Association president Gujjula Eswaraiah has demanded that the State government should discuss the issues of VRAs in the Cabinet meeting to resolve them. Stating that most of the VRAs belong to SC, ST, BC and Minority categories, he said that as the VRAs are the smallest employees in the Revenue department, their families are facing severe financial problems due to low salaries.

In a press release here on Tuesday, he urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve their problems. He recalled that the CM had given assurance that he would enhance their wages after coming to power when he was in Opposition. However, the CM had forgotten his promise and it was not fulfilled though Jagan had completed his four years of rule, he alleged.

Further, Eswaraiah demanded the government to give a pay scale of Rs 25,250 and regularise them. He also urged CM Jagan to enhance the DA from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000. For that, the government should discuss these issues in the Cabinet meeting and issue appropriate GOs, he added.