Plea to sanction loans for agri-allied activities

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Agriculture Advisory Committee chairman AV Ramana Reddy has called upon the banks to provide loans for setting up of mini-units of dairy, sheep and goat rearing, country fowls poultry and piggery as an extension of agriculture allied activity to facilitate women farmers to take up the activities for earning supplementary income. He said this would not only boost rural economy but also will be a boon to rural families when crops and rains fail. He urged for early completion of RBK and godowns buildings for the benefit of farmers.

He addressed the Agriculture Advisory Committee meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Joint Collector C Abishek Kumar.