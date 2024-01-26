Plea to sanction loans for agri-allied activities

Live
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Agriculture Advisory Committee chairman AV Ramana Reddy has called upon the banks to provide loans for...
He addressed the Agriculture Advisory Committee meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Joint Collector C Abishek Kumar.
