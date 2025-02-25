Plea to support PDF candidate Lakshmana Rao

Vijayawada : Representatives of the civil society organisations have appealed to the voters to support PDF candidate KS Lakshmana Rao in the MLC elections to be held on February 27.

Lakshmana Rao is contesting in the Krishna and Guntur districts’ Graduates MLC constituency elections. Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) State general secretary A Malyadri presided over the roundtable held at the Press Club here on Monday. Dalits, tribals and other associations participated in the meeting and conveyed support to Lakshmana Rao.

Malyadri said so far 14 candidates were elected as the PDF candidates in the graduates and teachers constituency elections during the last 18 years and raised their voice in the Legislative Council for the rights of the common people and the weaker sections.

Malyadri said Lakshmana Rao has worked with a lot of dedication and raised many important issues in the Legislative Council.

He said Lakshmana Rao has actively participated in the discussions related to tenant farmers, teachers, unemployed, employees of the medical and health department, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, Gurukula school staff and the problems of the contract and outsourced staff.

Lakshmana Rao would strive for the rights of Andhra Pradesh on assurances given as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

Dalita Bahujana Front president Korivi Vinay Kumar, Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham president Battula Veeraswamy, Dalit leaders Koteswara Rao, Balu, Dappu Artistes Welfare Association leaders K Ganesh Babu and others participated in the meeting and expressed solidarity with Lakshmana Rao.