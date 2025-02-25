Live
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency
- Why AI labs are key to skill development
- iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades
- NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
- Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features
- Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam
- Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained
- IML: Simmons masterclass helps West Indies Masters crush Australia by 7 wickets
- Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India
Just In
Plea to support PDF candidate Lakshmana Rao
Representatives of the civil society organisations have appealed to the voters to support PDF candidate KS Lakshmana Rao in the MLC elections to be held on February 27.
Vijayawada : Representatives of the civil society organisations have appealed to the voters to support PDF candidate KS Lakshmana Rao in the MLC elections to be held on February 27.
Lakshmana Rao is contesting in the Krishna and Guntur districts’ Graduates MLC constituency elections. Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) State general secretary A Malyadri presided over the roundtable held at the Press Club here on Monday. Dalits, tribals and other associations participated in the meeting and conveyed support to Lakshmana Rao.
Malyadri said so far 14 candidates were elected as the PDF candidates in the graduates and teachers constituency elections during the last 18 years and raised their voice in the Legislative Council for the rights of the common people and the weaker sections.
Malyadri said Lakshmana Rao has worked with a lot of dedication and raised many important issues in the Legislative Council.
He said Lakshmana Rao has actively participated in the discussions related to tenant farmers, teachers, unemployed, employees of the medical and health department, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, Gurukula school staff and the problems of the contract and outsourced staff.
Lakshmana Rao would strive for the rights of Andhra Pradesh on assurances given as per the AP Reorganisation Act.
Dalita Bahujana Front president Korivi Vinay Kumar, Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham president Battula Veeraswamy, Dalit leaders Koteswara Rao, Balu, Dappu Artistes Welfare Association leaders K Ganesh Babu and others participated in the meeting and expressed solidarity with Lakshmana Rao.