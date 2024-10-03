PM JUGA to be implemented in 17 villages

Vijayawada : The Prime Minister Jannatiya Unnata Gram Abhiyaan (PM JUGA) is being implemented on Wednesday with an aim at inclusive development of Adivasis.

A meeting organised in connection with the launching of PMJUGA under the aegis of District Tribal Welfare department at Pingali Venkayya conference hall at the Collectorate here. Speaking at the meeting, district collector Dr G Srijana said Swachh Bharat Mission which was launched a decade back gave good results and the PMJUGA would be implemented with the same spirit. PMJUGA has been formed to help the Girijans come up in life and reach greater heights.

The collector said that 17 villages in five mandals in NTR district where a large number of Girijans live have been selected to implement the scheme. These include Kachavaram, Damuluru, Mulapoadu, Jupudi and Tummalapalem in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Lingamgudem, Penuganchiprolu, Mucchintala, Anigandlapadu, Kolikulla, Konakanchi, Nawabpet and Sanagapadu, in Penuganchiprolu mandal, Kummarikuntla in A Konduru mandal, Budavada, Jayantipuram, in Jaggayyapet mandal, Kanimerla Tanda in Mylavaram mandal.



Villages would be equipped with housing, roads, drinking water schemes, power supply, solar power, Ayushman cards, cooking gas, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, Samagra Siksha, Poshan Vatika, telecom services, skill development, digital, agriculture aquaculture, animal husbandry, forest rights, tourism, PMAAGY and others. The collector appealed to the Girijans to utilise the opportunity for their betterment.

District Tribal Welfare officer J Sunita, ICDS PD G Umadevi, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, skill development officer Dr Naresh, superintendent of Collectorate Ch Durga Prasad, representatives of Girijan Associations and others were present.