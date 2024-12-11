PM Modi to interact with Smart India Hackathon teams

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address student teams at the seventh edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 scheduled on December 11 (Wednesday) in a virtual mode.

The teams at the hackathon will showcase novel solutions to real-world challenges experienced in multiple sectors.

Hosted by GITAM, Visakhapatnam which is one of the nodal centres for the SIH, the event to be held in collaboration with 51 centers across the nation is slated to commence from 4:30 pm.

SIH is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Education and designed to provide students with a platform to tackle real-world challenges and foster a culture of product innovation and problem-solving techniques. The hackathon has become a transformative force in India’s innovation landscape, empowering students and professionals to address pressing societal challenges. A critical contributor to this success is the SIH alumni network, which has documented inspiring success stories through its dedicated portal.

Student teams will address problem statements provided by various ministries, departments, and industries, and submit their innovative ideas under the student innovation category across 17 key themes. These themes encompass sectors of national importance such as healthcare, supply chain and logistics, smart technologies, heritage and culture, sustainability, education and skill development, water, agriculture and food, emerging technologies, and disaster management.

For SIH 2024, more than 250 problem statements have been submitted by 54 ministries, departments, state governments, PSUs and industries.

Twenty-nine teams from 14 states, including one UT, are participating in Smart India Hackathon, informed by hackathon in-charge B. Raja Kumar. He further shared that the SIH grand finale provides a unique platform for students and educators to engage directly with officials from various government ministries and departments, promoting collaboration and inspiring innovation.

The hackathon will continue till December 15 in Vizag campus.